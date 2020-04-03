$17.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post sales of $17.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.19 billion and the lowest is $16.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $17.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $73.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.21 billion to $74.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.49 billion to $77.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 109,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 35,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.