$19.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report $19.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.64 billion and the lowest is $18.15 billion. Target reported sales of $17.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $81.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.68 billion to $82.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.41 billion to $84.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

NYSE:TGT opened at $94.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.96. Target has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 59.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after buying an additional 188,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

