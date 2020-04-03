$191.49 Million in Sales Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce sales of $191.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.66 million and the lowest is $176.33 million. Healthequity posted sales of $87.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year sales of $776.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $759.86 million to $786.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $829.20 million, with estimates ranging from $747.12 million to $909.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthequity.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,413 shares of company stock worth $2,649,496. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $43.89 on Friday. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.