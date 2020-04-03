1irstcoin (FST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.69 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00006678 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $29,973.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00705178 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,864,725 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

