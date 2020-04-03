$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $12.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Shares of LDOS opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. Leidos has a twelve month low of $63.47 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,668,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Leidos by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,870,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.