22,170 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,000. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $243.31. 8,638,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,717,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Apple from to in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

