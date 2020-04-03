24,942 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,626,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,415,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,088,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $47.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

