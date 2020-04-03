$25.90 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report $25.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the highest is $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $102.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.60 million to $105.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.63 million, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $111.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BMRC opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $407.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $465,350 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

