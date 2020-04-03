$265.44 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $265.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.46 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $248.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

