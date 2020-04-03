$279.20 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to announce $279.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.55 million. Curo Group posted sales of $277.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%.

CURO has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Curo Group news, CFO Roger W. Dean bought 7,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,000,000 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Curo Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Curo Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $190.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

