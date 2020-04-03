$279.20 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to announce $279.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.55 million. Curo Group posted sales of $277.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%.

CURO has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Curo Group news, CFO Roger W. Dean bought 7,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,000,000 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Curo Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Curo Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $190.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

