$298.20 Million in Sales Expected for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to post $298.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.60 million. Starwood Property Trust reported sales of $310.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

STWD stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at $75,649,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

