29,850 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after buying an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 40.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Okta by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Okta by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Okta by 123.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Okta from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

