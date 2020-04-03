$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will post sales of $3.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.70 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.76 billion to $16.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Shares of FISV opened at $88.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

