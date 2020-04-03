$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the highest is $3.87 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $17.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Core-Mark has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

