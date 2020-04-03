$325.92 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report sales of $325.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $364.00 million. Tripadvisor reported sales of $376.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

TRIP stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

