$334.49 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $334.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.00 million and the highest is $337.30 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $311.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,141,152 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $95.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

