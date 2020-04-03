3DCoin (3DC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $215.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded 89.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $136,500.00 and approximately $215.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

