3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.74. 1,424,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

