$4.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will post sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.12 billion and the lowest is $4.40 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $19.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $21.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.90 billion to $22.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marriott International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,875 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Marriott International by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,563,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,721,000 after acquiring an additional 502,124 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 338,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.