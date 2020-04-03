409,379 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 409,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,323,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 8.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.30% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $7,667,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 158,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $28.67. 34,966,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,910,098. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.