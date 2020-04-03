$439.11 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will announce $439.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.80 million and the highest is $450.30 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $446.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul M. Meister purchased 353,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,140.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,578.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576 over the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 295,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 787,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

