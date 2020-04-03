$452.00 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post sales of $452.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the highest is $594.00 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $228.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

VIRT opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of -0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 211,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 50.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.