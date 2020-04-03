4,680,152 Shares in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,680,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,248,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of Conagra Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $30.41. 22,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

