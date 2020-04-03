$5.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.80 billion and the lowest is $4.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $18.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $20.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $22.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Shares of OXY opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

