$532.73 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post sales of $532.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $551.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,931.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $244,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,666.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $3,721,896. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. Nordson has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $180.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

