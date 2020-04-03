5,469,010 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,469,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,431,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.76.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

