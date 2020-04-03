$582.09 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to announce $582.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $584.90 million and the lowest is $579.46 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $578.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Shares of CW stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

