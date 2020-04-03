$644.82 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report $644.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.90 million. Copa reported sales of $672.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Santander upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

NYSE CPA opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Copa has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Copa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,147,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,211,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Copa by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,039,000 after purchasing an additional 293,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Copa by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,456,000 after purchasing an additional 236,833 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 823,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,638,000 after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

