$651.93 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce sales of $651.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $646.50 million and the highest is $656.51 million. Pool posted sales of $597.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $193.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pool has a one year low of $159.71 and a one year high of $238.23. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,820,000 after buying an additional 227,608 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $37,315,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $20,286,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 74,696 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

