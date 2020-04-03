$685.65 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report sales of $685.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $827.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $627.59 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $628.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

