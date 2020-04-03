$760.75 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will report sales of $760.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $768.61 million and the lowest is $753.90 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $853.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 208.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 323,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

