$8.81 Million in Sales Expected for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will report sales of $8.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $3.75 million. Aduro BioTech posted sales of $3.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year sales of $18.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.95 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $66.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aduro BioTech.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 477.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRO. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.