$8.97 Billion in Sales Expected for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will announce $8.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.97 billion and the highest is $10.09 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $9.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $42.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.32 billion to $44.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.11 billion to $46.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

