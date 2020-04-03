$807.53 Million in Sales Expected for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will report sales of $807.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.50 million and the lowest is $803.10 million. Steris reported sales of $768.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Steris stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. Steris has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.10. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 196,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth $137,189,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth $12,791,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

