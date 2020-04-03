8,235 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.31. 8,638,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,717,552. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.37. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

