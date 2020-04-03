993,825 Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 993,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,682,000. Norges Bank owned 0.75% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

MKC traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,099. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.52.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

