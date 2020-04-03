AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 292.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of AAR worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $578.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $798,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

