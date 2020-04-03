Aave (LEND) Reaches One Day Volume of $526,102.00

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Aave has a total market cap of $27.57 million and $526,102.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, ABCC, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.83 or 0.04441692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010312 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003416 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiteBTC, ABCC, Alterdice, IDEX, Bibox, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

