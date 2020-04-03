Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $88.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 217,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,696,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after acquiring an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

