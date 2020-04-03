Absolute (ABS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,185.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market cap of $14,688.23 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.01012002 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00173015 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007158 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000420 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00072105 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

