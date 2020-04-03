Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Indodax, IDEX and YoBit. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $128,309.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Hotbit, BitForex, Indodax, CoinBene, ZBG, HitBTC, YoBit, DDEX, Bilaxy and CoinPlace. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

