AC3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,302.49 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. AC3 has a total market cap of $147,302.49 and $26.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Bibox. During the last week, AC3 has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.