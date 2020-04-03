ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.83 Million

Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post $94.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.40 million and the highest is $106.20 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $62.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $458.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $466.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $743.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.60 million to $862.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $34,965,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.95. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

