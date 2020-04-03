AceD (ACED) Market Cap Achieves $63,587.55

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market capitalization of $63,587.55 and approximately $68.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 58.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000586 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001102 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000200 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,219,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,573 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

