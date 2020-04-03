AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/27/2020 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

3/25/2020 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACRX opened at $1.08 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.65.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 220,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 86,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

