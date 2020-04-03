Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $1.56 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitinka, Huobi and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02636837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Achain

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Cobinhood, Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, OOOBTC, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

