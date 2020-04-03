Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $182,031.59 and $2,110.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071316 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,537,950 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.