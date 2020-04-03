Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s current price.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Acuity Brands from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE AYI opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.