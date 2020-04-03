Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0207 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, LBank and CoinTiger. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $222,667.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,761.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.02107358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.03502930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00596594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00789406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00075103 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00485224 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

