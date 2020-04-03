ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $655,633.84 and $279.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034424 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 104,056,704 coins and its circulating supply is 83,914,694 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

